After a win, Joe Burrow retaliates against the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

After a win, Joe Burrow returns to the Ravens’ DC.

Joe Burrow has always had a smirk on his face.

Burrow has never needed extra motivation in his career, from Ohio State to LSU to the NFL.

On Sunday, however, he got exactly that from Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale was asked earlier this week if he’d use the same coverage scheme for Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase as he did for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

“Adams is one of the league’s top two receivers, but he’s not the best.”

2,” the Ravens’ defensive coordinator responded.

“I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow] because Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Joe Burrow Fires Back At Ravens DC After Win

Joe Burrow Fires Back At Ravens DC After Win

Joe Burrow was playing with a chip on his shoulder 👀 pic.twitter.com/e9eE6FQSsc — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2021