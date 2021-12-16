After a worrying injury scare, Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof was fitted with a heart monitor and is still undergoing tests.

Victor Lindelof, a Manchester United defender, has been fitted with a heart monitor after experiencing chest pains during a game against Norwich.

After dropping down in pain and placing his hand on his chest, the 27-year-old had to be replaced.

During the second half, United medics rushed onto the field and assisted the Swede in leaving the field.

Maja Nilsson Lindelof, the footballer’s wife, has now revealed how the footballer’s heart has been monitored as a result of the incident.

“It was a terrifying match to watch, and Victor was very upset afterwards,” she wrote on her blog.

“He underwent numerous tests and was placed on a heart monitor for two days to ensure that everything was in order.”

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, said after the game that the Sweden defender’s heart rate was higher than usual, prompting the decision to replace him.

“Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations,” United said in a statement on Tuesday.

He has fully recovered from the incident that occurred during the match against Norwich.

“All indications are that this is unrelated to the club’s Covid outbreak.”

United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday night has been rescheduled after a number of positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff forced the club’s Carrington training complex to close on Monday.

