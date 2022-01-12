After admitting to breaking Covid isolation while infected, Novak Djokovic could face a three-year prison sentence.

NOVAK Djokovic faces a three-year prison sentence after admitting to breaking Serbian isolation laws after testing positive for Covid in December.

The anti-vax tennis star is facing a barrage of criticism after admitting to knowingly disobeying isolation orders while infected, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison under his country’s laws.

Djokovic admitted in a lengthy statement today that he broke the rules and participated in a photo shoot and interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe in an “error of judgment.”

He admitted to meeting with a journalist two days after he tested positive in Belgrade, before heading to Australia.

The 34-year-old said he wore a face mask for the rest of the meeting after posing without a mask for a photo shoot.

He claims he felt “obliged” to complete the interview because he “didn’t want to disappoint the journalist,” but admits he should have “rearranged.”

Djokovic wrote on Instagram, “I want to emphasize that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations.”

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite the fact that I had no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, and I also took an official and approved PCR test on the same day out of an abundance of caution.”

Djokovic attended a ceremony the next day at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, but claims he was “asymptomatic and felt good” and wasn’t told he had Covid until after the event.

For the most up-to-date information, visit ourNovak Djokovic live blog.

He claims to have taken a rapid test on December 17 before the event, which came back negative.

“The next day, December 18, I was at my Belgrade tennis center to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot.”

He went on to say, “I cancelled all other events.”

“I felt compelled to proceed with the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist.”

“With the exception of when my photograph was being taken, I maintained a social distance and wore a mask.”

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, this was a mistake in judgment, and I accept that I should have rescheduled the commitment,” says the author.

If Djokovic had attended events despite a positive test, Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the BBC, “it would be a clear breach of rules, because if you are positive, you would have to be isolated.”

Breaking Covid is illegal in Serbia.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.