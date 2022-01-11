After Alabama’s title loss, a player has a message for the fans.

Georgia’s national championship victory over Alabama on Monday night was decided by a ferocious fourth-quarter effort.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes late in the game to give Georgia a late lead and seal the victory.

While Georgia fans were ecstatic with how the fourth quarter played out, Alabama fans were enraged.

Some Crimson Tide supporters chose to vent their rage on defensive back Khyree Jackson.

In the fourth quarter, on the drive that gave Georgia the lead, Jackson had a particularly bad drive.

He was the targeted defender on a 40-yard scoring strike from Bennett to Bulldogs receiver Adonai Mitchell on the second play of the drive, despite saving a touchdown.

Jackson recognized that a few bad plays don’t define him as a player, despite the fact that the drive wasn’t his best.

He took to social media to make that point clear, as well as to call out the so-called Alabama fans who have mocked him over the last 12 hours.

“2 plays don’t define me; I just have to get better,” Jackson tweeted early Tuesday.

“Please, ‘Fans,’ maintain the same level of vigor next season.”

