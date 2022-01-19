After Albrighton’s heroic goal-line clearance, Kane scores his 250th club goal 11 years after his Leyton Orient debut.

After Albrighton’s heroic goal-line clearance, Kane scores his 250th club goal 11 years after Leyton Orient’s debut.

However, Kane’s goal was a particularly harsh blow for Marc Albrighton, who had just moments before made a heroic goal-line clearance to keep Spurs at bay.

Harry Kane has been naughty!

Soyuncu was sat down and eloquently finished.

In 17 games, he has 18 goals.

Spurs for the Leicester player pic.twitter.comXepa3Avzus

In the 38th minute at the King Power Stadium, Kane, 28, equalized for the visitors.

With some silky footwork, he fooled Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu before curling a shot home from a tight angle.

It was also a memorable moment for England captain Wayne Rooney, who now has 250 club goals.

Kane has 234 goals in 365 games for Tottenham, which he joined when he was 11 years old.

Kane’s 250th goal came almost 11 years to the day after his first goal, which he scored while on loan at Leyton Orient.

Kane scored five goals for the O’s, including nine goals on loan at Millwall and two more with tonight’s opponents Leicester.

Kane’s performance, on the other hand, was sure to disappoint Foxes winger Albrighton.

Leicester took the lead in the 24th minute thanks to Patson Daka.

Albrighton then had to perform a feat of magic to prevent Spurs from tying the game soon after.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pounced on a loose ball from Kasper Schmeichel, rounding the keeper and firing at an empty net.

Albrighton, on the other hand, was there to sprint to the line and clear the shot just as it appeared to be about to go in.

Albrighton’s goal-line clearance

Doing a fantastic job getting back and denying Hojbjerg! pic.twitter.comw39EjHZxOA

Parts of the Leicester crowd rose to their feet to applaud his bravery.

Albrighton’s efforts, however, were quickly undone when Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham.

Leicester’s misery was turned into joy in the 76th minute when James Maddison scored.

But there was still time for Steven Bergwijn to equalize for Spurs in the 95th minute.

Tottenham’s comeback was completed when the super-sub scored an incredible winner moments later.

