After Algeria’s defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the Afcon, Italy maintains its incredible international unbeaten record.

ITALY’S world-record unbeaten streak of 37 games is still unbroken, despite Algeria’s missed opportunity to break it.

The reigning African Cup of Nations champions were in fine form heading into this year’s competition.

However, after a shock loss to Equatorial Guinea yesterday, they missed out on the chance to extend their unbeaten streak to 36 games.

Algeria’s unbeaten run came to an end against the minnows, who defeated them 1-0.

In the 70th minute, Esteban Obiang scored the only goal of the game.

Algeria had already suffered two defeats in the tournament.

Last week in Cameroon, they were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone.

Last year, Robero Mancini’s side made history when they won Euro 2020 by defeating England on penalties, putting their name in the record books.

However, in October, the longest unbeaten run in international football history came to an end.

Spain’s new Barcelona signing Ferran Torres scored twice in the Nations League to avenge their Euros semi-final loss to Italy.

That was also the CENTURY’s first competitive loss at home.

