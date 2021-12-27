After Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning strike, Edinson Cavani saves Ralf Rangnick’s side.

After Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning strike, Ralf Rangnick’s side is saved by Edinson Cavani.

It will be a mystery for all time how Newcastle only managed a point against this Manchester United horde.

The Magpies were viewed as relegation fodder before the game, in desperate need of Saudi petro-dollars to save them in January if they were to avoid relegation.

Then the whistle blew, and Toon battered the Red Devils from pillar to post, defying all odds.

As bad as Man United was – and they were – Eddie Howe’s team was exceptional.

As a result, coming away with only a point will have to be considered a massive missed opportunity.

After Allan Saint-Maximin set them on their way, a famous – and monumentally important – victory was brewing on Tyneside.

However, they were unable to take advantage of this strangely one-sided match, and were eventually punished by sub Edinson Cavani’s scrappy strike with 19 minutes remaining.

Nobody expected them to come away with anything, but a loss would be a real slap in the face for the Geordies.

If they keep playing like this, they should have no trouble staying up – even without any January reinforcements.

This was as bad – no, worse – than some of the nonsense served up by Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s unclear how they spent the 15 days between their last game and this one.

With his sixth goal in 17 appearances off the bench, Cavani rescued Ralf Rangnick’s flops.

Mason Greenwood came on at half-time, but his first shot from Diogo Dalot’s cross was blocked.

But the ball bounced right back into his path, and his second shot, while shabby, found the back of the net, saving them from the ultimate humiliation.

Rangnick’s focus is on catching Arsenal and Tottenham for the final spot in the top four.

They don’t have a chance if they keep going in this direction.

After an underwhelming 1-0 win at Norwich, Rangnick made two changes, bringing in Raphael Varane and Mason Greenwood in place of Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho.

Newcastle made six changes after their 4-0 loss to Manchester City, but due to injuries, Covid could only name eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers.

At kickoff, St James’ Park was as usual loud and rowdy, but it erupted in joy when Saint-Maximin put Toon ahead seven minutes in.

Maguire had made a dog’s dinner of a simple clearance to allow Ryan Fraser in down the right flank just minutes before.

Varane bailed out the England defender in his first appearance since injuring his hamstring eight weeks ago, but the Frenchman…

