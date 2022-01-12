After allowing Balogun to join Boro on loan, Arsenal begin their January clearout with the goal of selling three more players.

After allowing Balogun to join Boro on loan, Arsenal will begin a January clearout with the goal of selling three more players.

ARSENAL are expected to sell THREE more players in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta attempts to raise funds.

The Gunners have yet to sign a player, but Arteta has stated that the club is open to adding to the squad in the coming weeks.

And, according to The Mail, the sale of Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, and Sead Kolasinac could help.

Since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in the summer, goalkeeper Leno has been dropped from the Gunners’ starting lineup.

Since being schooled by Romelu Lukaku in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in August, Mari has not played a single minute of Premier League football.

Since starting in Arsenal’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City five months ago, Kolasinac has seen just one minute of Premier League action.

Despite being linked with a move away from North London, forward Eddie Nketiah will remain at the Emirates.

Brighton and Crystal Palace were said to be interested in the 22-year-old, with Arsenal looking set to pay a transfer fee for him before his contract expired in the summer.

Arteta, on the other hand, has confirmed that he will not be leaving before the end of the season.

“The situation is that Eddie is our player, he’s under contract, so he’ll stay here with us,” he explained.

Arsenal has been linked with a loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur until the end of the season.

The Gunners are severely lacking in midfield options, particularly after Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny left for AFCON duty.

And the Emirates manager is hoping to address his midfield woes this month with the signing of ex-Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina is also said to be on Arteta’s radar.

The 21-year-old, who scored 21 goals in Serie A last season, has already scored 18 goals in 20 games this season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Arsenal are one point ahead of West Ham in the Premier League table.

On Thursday, they will play Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

On Sunday, they face Tottenham Hotspur in a mouthwatering North London derby.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.