After an action-packed thriller, Brentford manager Thomas Frank was SENT-OFF for squaring up to Wolves stars, sparking a brawl.

After an action-packed thriller, Brentford boss Thomas Frank was SENT-OFF for squaring up to Wolves stars, sparking a brawl.

The manager was furious after his team was defeated 2-1 by Wolves at home, with Ruben Neves’ 78th-minute goal deciding the game.

After the final whistle, rival players clashed on the field, igniting a firestorm of rage.

Manager Frank even appeared to face midfielder Joao Moutinho, who had scored the game’s first goal.

The Bees manager, however, continued to argue with the officials and was eventually shown the red card.

