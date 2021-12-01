After an investigation, the NBA is said to be forcing two teams to forfeit draft picks.

The NBA has reportedly announced its punishment for two of the league’s teams, following months of investigation.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will be forced to forfeit their next available second-round draft picks as a result of a probe into early contact during this summer’s free agency period, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The investigation focused on Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry’s sign-and-trade transactions.

