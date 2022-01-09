After an outbreak at Chelsea, Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has been ruled out of Senegal’s AFCON 2022 opener against Zimbabwe with Covid.

Senegal’s AFCON 2022 opener against Zimbabwe with Covid has been ruled out due to an outbreak at Chelsea.

CHELSEA star Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Sky Sports, Mendy has been ruled out for the Lions of Teranga, joining Napoli star and national captain Kalidou Koulibaly on the injured list.

Pape Matar Sarr, Famara Diedhiou, Alfred Gomis, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Famara Diedhiou, Famara Diedhiou, Famara Diedhiou, Famara Diedhiou, Famara Diedhiou, Famara Diedhiou, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Fa

Senegal will have to use Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who is their third-choice goalkeeper, as a result of the Blues ace and Gomis’ diagnosis.

The manager of the African nation, Aliou Cisse, admitted that the coronavirus outbreak in his team is a “difficult and complicated situation.”

“It’s a complicated and difficult situation,” Cisse said.

“But we’ll be competitive, and those who are present will fill in for those who are unable to play.”

“We still have a lot of confidence going into our game against Zimbabwe.”

Mendy has been in excellent form for Chelsea this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 20 Premier League appearances.

Since joining the team from Rennes in 2020, the 29-year-old has established himself as the team’s No. 1 goalkeeper, surpassing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Senegal coach Cisse is missing a number of key players, including Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Idrissa Gueye of PSG, Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace, and Ismaila Sarr of Watford.

The Lions of Teranga, on the other hand, are still among the favorites to win the Copa Africa this year.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.