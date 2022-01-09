After Andre Onana’s blunder, Cameroon rallies to defeat Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2022 opener.

Cameroon 2 Burkina Faso 1: After Andre Onana’s blunder, the hosts of the AFCON 2022 fight back to win the opening match.

After conceding the opening goal of the Africa Cup of Nations, AJAX goalkeeper Andre Onana was left red-faced.

After a moment of madness between the sticks, the Cameroon shot-stopper was directly responsible for Burkina Faso’s opener on 24 minutes.

THE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS 2021 HAS ITS FIRST GOAL!

Burkina Faso takes the lead thanks to Sangare’s spectacular volley!

In the end, the hosts came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to two Vincent Aboubakar penalties late in the first half, with the Cameroon captain also having a strike ruled out for offside by VAR.

VAR will be used for every game of this year’s tournament for the first time, after only being in use from the quarter-finals onwards in 2019.

And the technology had to work extra hard for today’s high-intensity clash.

Bertrand Traore was awarded the first penalty after a lengthy VAR review for a clumsy challenge on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

On 40 minutes, Aboubaka sent Herve Koffi the wrong way, and he did it again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time after Issoufou Dayo slid in carelessly on Nouhou Tolo.

With three points from their first game of the competition, the five-time Afcon champions and tournament hosts are in first place in Group A.

Onana, a 25-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper, was playing in only his third game back after a nine-month suspension for doping.

He was released from his suspension in November, but he has been out of favor at Ajax since then, appearing only twice.

Cameroon’s No. 1 goalkeeper is still on the job, but it may not be for much longer after his abysmal performance in the Afcon opener.

Onana made a complete mess of a cross after being rescued by a goal-line clearance following a header by Aston Villa’s Traore.

The ball rebounded off the crossbar, sparing his blushes for a brief moment, but it was quickly whipped back into the box.

And, as he attempted to punch the ball clear, Onana completely missed it, allowing Gustavo Sangare to volley home at the back post and give Burkina Faso an unexpected 1-0 lead.

As the tournament hosts battled back from a goal down, Aboubakar’s two penalties helped save Onana.

Inter Milan fans, on the other hand, may be nervous about their impending arrival after seeing Onana’s shocking performance.

When his Ajax contract expires in the summer, he’s expected to join San Siro.

