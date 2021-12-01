After Anthony Joshua hinted that he might’step aside,’ Eddie Hearn throws cold water on him, allowing Tyson Fury to fight Usyk.

ANTHONY JOSHUA has no intention of allowing Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

Last week, Joshua, 32, hinted that he might be willing to allow the WBC Gypsy King to face him in an undisputed heavyweight title fight next year.

But Eddie Hearn, the promoter, insists that the former unified heavyweight champion is still dead set on avenging the slick southpaw.

“I don’t think that’s a consideration,” Matchroom Boxing’s boss said.

“I believe that if someone made an offer, it would be difficult not to discuss Joshua stepping down at some point.”

“Right now, the only thing on my mind is the rematch.”

Anthony Joshua has expressed interest in facing Oleksandr Usyk.

That’s all the focus is until that’s presented to him, which it hasn’t in terms of stepping aside.”

“I haven’t seen the interview, but from what I’ve heard from him, all he wants to do now is fight Oleksandr Usyk again.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In their September showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Joshua lost by a lopsided points margin to the undefeated Ukrainian.

And the defeat, which derailed a multi-million-pound Battle of Britain with Fury, still haunts him.

“I often wake up in the morning with the fight and fighting on my mind,” he told iFL TV.

You sleep on it after the battle.

“After the fight, you sleep on it, and then you wake up on it, and I’m waking up on it, and it’s the right thing to do because you need to use it as fuel for the day.”

“I think about it a lot, and not just physically, but also up here.”

I ponder it frequently.”

“I could go on and on about how that one made me think, but I just care, I really care.”

“I don’t think it’s an ‘Eh, it’s a loss’ situation.”

“I’m very concerned.”

“I’m done with f***ing losing, I’m done with trying to learn the sweet science,” Joshua said of his plans to exact vengeance on the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

“Because this is war, the referee may be thrown to the ground during the next fight.”

“I’m annoyed because it’s just plain war.”

“Just talking about it makes me feel hot – it’s that desire to win.”

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https