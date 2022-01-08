After Antonio Brown left the Buccaneers-Jets game, the NFL reportedly decided on a punishment.
After last Sunday’s fiasco, the NFL reportedly decided not to punish Antonio Brown.
Brown was not penalized for removing his uniform and running off the field in the third quarter.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment After Antonio Brown Left Bucs-Jets Game
Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022