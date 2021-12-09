After Arsenal legend Marc Overmars extends his contract, Ajax tell clubs to’stop calling.’

Ajax tell clubs to’stop calling’ after Arsenal legend Marc Overmars extends his contract, dealing a major blow to Newcastle.

After Marc Overmars signed a contract extension with Ajax, Newcastle was told to look elsewhere for a director of football.

The Dutch legend has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Johan Cruyff Arena until the summer of 2026.

Ajax shared the news on social media, along with a witty warning to other clubs to’stop calling.’

“I’m still very excited about my work and get a lot of satisfaction out of it,” the ex-Arsenal star said.

“I believe my work at Ajax isn’t finished yet, so I’d like to stay here.”

Toon bosses will be disappointed, as they had hoped to recruit the 48-year-old Dutchman as their new sporting director.

Michael Emenalo, a former Chelsea transfer tycoon, has also turned down their recent offers.

Following the Saudi-led takeover earlier this year, the Magpies are scrambling to avoid relegation.

They’ve hired Eddie Howe, formerly of Bournemouth, as their new manager, and are looking to add to their squad in the coming transfer window.

Given that his original Ajax contract was set to expire in 2024, Overmars was always going to be difficult to persuade to join St James’ Park.

However, Howe is expected to make a shortlist of up to six new signings next month, including Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley.

As the Eredivisie leaders punch above their weight in Europe, Overmars is a key figure in yet another Ajax rebuild.

The 2019 Champions League semi-finalists have advanced to the knockout stages, with manager Erik ten Hag being touted as a long-term Red Devils manager.

