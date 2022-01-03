After Arsenal’s controversial loss to Manchester City, watch Ben White slap an official’s hand.

After Arsenal’s controversial loss to Man City, watch Ben White slap an official’s hand.

Ben White, who was furious after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City, vented his rage by slapping an official’s hand.

The Gunners were defeated by the Premier League champions in a cruel manner, with a number of key decisions going against them.

After yesterday’s match against Manchester City, Ben White posed with the referees.

Granit Xhaka was booked for a tug on Bernardo Silva in the box after taking the lead in the first half, and Gabriel was booked twice within three minutes of Riyad Mahrez’s equalizer.

Finally, in the third minute of injury time, Rodri scored a dramatic winner.

As he shook hands with the referees at full-time, defender White was visibly annoyed.

He gave a chilly welcome to assistant Simon Long and referee Stuart Attwell before taking an unnecessary swipe at Neil Davies’ outstretched hand, according to a video taken from the stands and shared on social media.

The 24-year-old then stormed back to the dressing room in a huff.

Fans on social media were divided in their reactions, with some applauding his passion while others criticizing his lack of professionalism.

“I adore that White boy,” one said.

I’m looking for a player with the mindset I’m looking for.”

“Future captain,” said another.

“As much as I love to see this, it’s also very wrong from him – imagine if it was Guendouzi,” another wrote.

“Deserves a serious ban for this,” one user added.

Arsenal were also enraged because Attwell was not told to check the monitor when Ederson challenged Martin Odegaard in the area, despite footage showing the City goalkeeper NOT touching the ball.

Davies, ironically, was not even at the Emirates at the time, having arrived late as a last-minute replacement for Constantine Hatzidakis, who was replaced by fourth official Kevin Friend for the first half.

After getting in the way of Gabriel Martinelli, Attwell was accused of blocking the Brazilian from taking a shot.

Aaron Ramsdale, a shot-stopper for the Gunners, slammed the officials’ ‘inconsistency,’ including VAR Jarred Gillet.

“I’m basing it on both penalties – the inconsistency of going to the screen,” he explained.

“When the referee looked at it, he might have immediately ruled it out.”

But it’s the fact that he went to look at it that’s important.

“He said no penalty in both real time and recorded time, but he only gets told to look at one.”

“Theirs was a little soft for me, but he was told to look and he did.”

“With his foot, the goalkeeper comes out and…

