After Arsenal’s sacking, Aubameyang could join five clubs in January, including Juventus, Newcastle, and Barcelona.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of his captaincy and faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

After being benched for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton due to disciplinary issues, the Gunners announced the news on Tuesday.

Arsenal granted striker Aubameyang permission to travel to France on the condition that he return on Wednesday.

However, the 32-year-old returned to England on Thursday morning, leaving Arteta fuming because Aubameyang was unable to report to training because a negative PCR test had not been returned.

The Gabonese international will also not be considered for the crucial London derby against West Ham on Wednesday.

Kwaku Mensah, Aubameyang’s agent, took to social media to express his displeasure with the decision to fire his client as manager by posting pictures of his achievements at the club.

The former Saint-Etienne forward is one of seven Arsenal players who could leave in the coming months.

SunSport examines five clubs that might be interested in luring Aubameyang away from Arsenal.

According to reports, Aubameyang, who is entering the final 18 months of his contract, is open to a January transfer to Catalonia.

Barca were rumored to be considering a summer move for the player as they looked to bolster their attack.

With Sergio Aguero’s announcement of retirement at the age of 33 due to a heart condition, the Spanish side may rekindle their interest in Aubameyang.

Barcelona has struggled to score goals this season, with only Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati scoring more than twice.

Since their £300 million Saudi takeover, the Magpies may look to bring Aubameyang to St James’ Park as their first marquee signing.

Eddie Howe will be handed a blank checkbook next month, according to reports.

In order to stay in the Premier League, the club may target six players.

Newcastle will almost certainly sign a new striker after record signing Joelinton has scored just once in 15 Premier League games this season.

The Old Lady will be looking for a striker after failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, only Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata have scored more than three goals for Juve.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Massimiliano Allegri’s side attempted to sign Aubameyang in August but were unsuccessful.

And, with Turin seventh in Serie A and a chance of missing out on the Champions League…

