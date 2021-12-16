After Arsenal’s sacking, Aubameyang has emerged as a surprise Barcelona transfer target, and he is ‘open to a January move.’

After being released by Arsenal, Aubameyang has emerged as a surprise Barcelona transfer target and is ‘open to a January move.’

According to reports, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘open’ to joining Barcelona in January.

Aubameyang made headlines this weekend after being left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad for their match against Southampton due to a disciplinary breach.

And now there are rumors that he is considering leaving North London.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, Aubameyang would be willing to join Barcelona ‘without hesitation’ in January.

Aubameyang’s absence from the squad is said to have occurred after he returned from picking up his mother in France a day late.

It could be the start of the striker’s Arsenal career coming to an end.

Last Monday, he was also benched for the 2-1 loss to Everton, with Alexandre Lacazette preferred from the start.

The 32-year-old’s current contract expires in 18 months, so Arsenal may be tempted to cash in as soon as possible.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is in desperate need of front-line reinforcements.

Due to heart complications, Sergio Aguero is expected to retire from football, while Memphis Depay has sustained an injury.

Luuk de Jong, who has only scored one goal in 11 games, is Xavi’s only option to lead the line.

Barcelona fans despise the bizarre summer signing from Sevilla.

Barcelona’s lack of funds, however, is a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Joan Laporta, the club’s president, stated in January that he would “look at the market” to assist Xavi in launching his revolution at the club.

However, due to the club’s mounting debts, it will have to rely on free agents and shrewd loan moves until the wage bill is reduced.

And, with Aubameyang earning a mind-boggling £250,000 per week at the Emirates, Barca will have their work cut out for them if they want to complete a deal.

