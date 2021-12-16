After Arsenal’s win over West Ham, watch as manager Arteta is forced to leap out of the way of a pitch invader.

After Arsenal’s win over West Ham, Arteta is forced to leap out of the way of a pitch invader.

A pitch invader hurtled towards Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last night, forcing him to leap out of the way.

When a fan started running straight for him after his team’s 2-0 win over West Ham United, the Spaniard was overjoyed.

Arsenal won 2-0 and moved up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

The performance was outstanding.

At full-time, the players (and a few pitch-invading fans) celebrate. pic.twitter.com9SmKSnvAYL

Orange-clad stewards can be seen pursuing a fan after the final whistle has blown in a video posted by Goal’s Charles Watts.

As the fan eluded detection, he came dangerously close to colliding with Arteta, only for the Gunners boss to swerve out of the way.

After the fan was finally located, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was ecstatic with his team’s victory.

After being slipped in by superb stand-in skipper Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead in the 48th minute.

Anthony Taylor’s decision to dismiss Vladimir Coufal after he conceded a penalty in the 66th minute enraged Hammers manager David Moyes.

After Lukasz Fabianski saved Lacazette’s spot kick, West Ham were unable to get back into the game.

As the Gunners climbed into the top four, substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured the points late on.

“I’m really pleased with the performance,” Arteta, 39, said after the game.

“The attitude, commitment, and quality that we demonstrated in the game, as well as the chemistry that we re-created with our fans.”

“Winning a game at home is crucial because it sets the tone for the team against a good opponent who is difficult to dominate like we did today.”

