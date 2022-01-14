After ‘assaulting cameraman,’ Mike Tyson taunted the entire country of Brazil by wearing a Maradona-signed Argentina shirt in court.

After ‘assaulting cameraman,’ Mike Tyson mocked the entire country of Brazil by appearing in court wearing a Maradona-signed Argentina shirt.

In a Sao Paulo nightclub that year, the heavyweight champion was accused of assaulting cameraman Carlos Eduardo da Silva.

As a result, he appeared in a Brazilian court wearing the shirt of Argentina, their fierce footballing rivals, with Maradona on his back.

Tyson met the former Barcelona star on TV in 2005, and it’s possible that’s how he got the signed top he wore to court.

According to local reports, Iron Mike, the world’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, made “obscene gestures in front of television cameras.”

Tyson was summoned to court on March 7, but there is no indication that the case was pursued further.

The alleged incident occurred only five months after his retirement fight with Danny McBride, which ended in six rounds of misery.

Tyson, on the other hand, has turned his life around since then, having overcome a battle with substance abuse and depression.

So much so that the legendary puncher, 55, came out of retirement in November 2020 for an exhibition bout against fellow American great Roy Jones Jr, 52.

Tyson was rumored to be in talks to fight YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, or ex-opponent Lennox Lewis, 56, after the fight ended in a draw.

Lewis claimed that Evander Holyfield, now 59, was his toughest opponent ever after defeating an out-of-shape Tyson in 2002.

“When I tell people Evander Holyfield was my toughest opponent, not to be confused with my toughest fight, which was [Ray] Mercer,” he wrote on Instagram.