After ‘attacking Barnsley coach in tunnel after match,’ football manager Joey Barton was taken to court.

After ‘attacking Barnsley coach in tunnel after match,’ football manager Joey Barton is in court.

JOEY Barton is facing charges of assaulting another football manager after a heated League One match today.

The 39-year-old Bristol Rovers manager denies assaulting then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April of this year.

Prosecutors claim that after a Barnsley victory, Barton, who was managing Fleetwood at the time, screamed in the tunnel.

Following the alleged brawl, Stendel sustained facial injuries.

After seeing one of his players sent off in a 4-2 loss, ex-Premier League star Barton, of Widnes in Cheshire, was said to be furious.

His BMW was prevented from leaving the ground by a steward and a cop.

After Barnsley police reported the alleged incident, he was arrested.

This morning, he will appear at Sheffield Crown Court for his trial.

The brawl began when Fleetwood’s Harry Souttar was sent off in the second half.

At the end of the game, Barton was enraged that German manager Stendel had gotten involved and chased him down the tunnel.

At the final whistle, the two managers were seen standing on the touchline, Stendel waving his finger at Barton.

Before sprinting up the tunnel where the alleged brawl occurred, Barton shook hands with Barnsley staff and match officials.

For Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Queens Park Rangers, the former midfielder appeared in over 250 Premier League games.

In 2018, he took charge of League One side Fleetwood Town before moving to Bristol Rovers in February of this year, just before the club was relegated to League Two.

After going through Manchester City’s youth system, Barton joined the club in 2002 and went on to make 150 appearances for the club.

In July 2007, he moved to Newcastle United for £5.8 million, before joining Queens Park Rangers in August 2011.

The midfielder was then loaned to Marseille in France for the 2012-13 season before joining Burnley for a season and helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

In 2007, Barton made one appearance for England.

In February of this year, he moved to his current club, Bristol Rovers.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]