After backing axed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his feud with Sir Alex Ferguson, Roy Keane has revealed his love for him.

ROY KEANE has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once defended him in a dispute with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer was fired by Manchester United on Sunday, less than 24 hours after they were thrashed 4-1 at Watford.

Keane, who now works as a Sky Sports pundit, was the Norwegian’s captain at Old Trafford during their playing days before being stripped of the armband and sold to Celtic after a squabble with Fergie.

As the pressure on Solskjaer grew from all sides, Keane and Gary Neville were accused of showing too much support for their former teammate by urging the club to stay with him.

Now, Keane has revealed why he has remained so devoted to the Norwegian, and it all stems from a rift between the tough-tackling midfielder and Fergie.

In an interview with The New York Times, Keane revealed how he fought back against Ferguson during a team meeting before storming out.

He claims that both Solskjaer and Paul Scholes then stood up and prepared to leave the room, only to be told by Ferguson, “Don’t follow him.”

Keane insists that Solskjaer’s display of loyalty has not influenced his assessment of the Norwegian’s abilities as United manager, but admits that it has increased his admiration for the former striker.

“I think I respected him before that, and I don’t think he and Scholesy went up a notch after that,” he said.

“Until now, I’d completely forgotten about them leaving the meeting.

“My loyalty to Ole, Scholesy, Nicky Butt, Giggsy, or Nev [Gary Neville] is based on what we did together over a long period of time, not on a single incident.”

“I know how difficult it is because I’ve been a coach and a manager, but I don’t think I’m going out of my way to help or defend Ole.”

“I would have done anything for him if he had left that meeting.”

You’re a good person.

“All my true friendships are from football, from when I was a kid at school to a few lads at Rockmount [his boyhood club in Cork], then [Nottingham] Forest and United,” he said.

“I’m going to a Salford game to see Butty [Nicky Butt], Scholesy, Giggsy, and Nev,” he says.

Make them a cup of tea.

..

,.

It’s great to see old friends.”

