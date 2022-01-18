After Barcelona ‘added defender Alex Telles to five-man transfer shortlist,’ Manchester United face a battle to keep him.

After Barcelona ‘added defender Alex Telles to their five-man transfer shortlist,’ Manchester United will have to fight to keep him.

Barcelona has reportedly added Manchester United defender Alex Telles to their list of possible defensive recruits.

In a report by Mundo Deportivo, the left-back was named alongside four other suitable targets for the Catalans.

Barcelona is reportedly keeping an eye on Alex Sandro of Juventus, Nicolas Tagiafico of Ajax, Alfonso Pedraza of Villarreal, and Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Mundo, the Spanish giants are looking for a new defender who can play both center-back and full-back.

Along with Spain’s Jordi Alba, the new recruit would help strengthen their defense on the left side.

According to the report, the La Liga giants are also looking for a left-sided central defender.

Their preferred players include Lisandro Martinez of Ajax, Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan, and Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord.

Because of the injuries to Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto, Xavi has a hole in his back line.

Telles, 29, joined United from Porto in October 2020 for £13.5 million.

However, ahead of England’s Luke Shaw, he has struggled for starts.

Inter and AC Millan, both Italian giants, were said to be tracking the star, who has four caps for Brazil, last month.

