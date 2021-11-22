After beating Brighton in the opener, Steven Gerrard must focus on the following areas at Aston Villa.

Following his win over Brighton in the opener, Steven Gerrard should focus on the following areas at Aston Villa.

The Gerrard era began at Villa Park with a 2-0 victory, extending Brighton’s winless run to seven Premier League games.

Steven Gerrard will be grateful for two late goals against Brighton on Saturday, which not only changed the outcome of the game but also gave his Aston Villa team renewed confidence going forward.

A goalless draw, which seemed to be the game’s fate for the first 83 minutes, would have dampened the mood of Gerrard’s arrival, but instead, a 2-0 win at a raucous Villa Park keeps Gerrard’s new manager bounce alive for another week.

“These are the buzzes, the highs you miss as a player,” Gerrard said after Villa’s five-game losing streak came to an end with goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings.

“I wanted to stay in the game for that reason.”

If you want to call it that, it is my medication.

I enjoy competing, winning, and seeing players happy, smiling, and feeling good about themselves.”

This week’s training will be aided by that “medicine.”

Gerrard admitted that “it wasn’t all perfect,” but he can at least use the Brighton game as a learning experience and work on areas that need improvement with a more positive group of players.

Creativity may be at the top of the agenda.

The 4-3-2-1 formation provided a solid foundation, with John McGinn in particular excelling in central midfield with his distribution and defensive work, but the front three of Watkins, Danny Ings, and Emiliano Buendia lacked cohesion, resulting in a lack of chances.

Ings had no shots and only touched the ball 18 times in 66 minutes, while Buendia was clearly frustrated with his own performance when he was replaced.

Meanwhile, Watkins stayed on the pitch and benefited from Gerrard’s positive substitutions, with the Villa manager clearly eager to win when he replaced Jacob Ramsey with Anwar El Ghazi in the 84th minute.

Another substitute, Ashley Young, set off the counter attack, which was expertly finished by Watkins, who showed steely determination to ignore Leon Bailey and go for goal himself.

Ollie Watkins completes the perfect counter-attack!??? pic.twitter.comPL7jjEoyCl

Gerrard will be considering his options in the aftermath of this goal, and while the substitutions highlighted an.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

After beating Brighton in the opener, Steven Gerrard must focus on the following areas at Aston Villa.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

The main area Steven Gerrard should address at Aston Villa after picking up win over Brighton in opener

The perfect counter-attack, finished off by Ollie Watkins! ???? pic.twitter.com/PL7jjEoyCl — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 20, 2021