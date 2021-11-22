After beating Brighton in the opener, Steven Gerrard must focus on the following areas at Aston Villa.

Following his win over Brighton in the opener, Steven Gerrard should focus on the following areas at Aston Villa.
The Gerrard era began at Villa Park with a 2-0 victory, extending Brighton’s winless run to seven Premier League games.
Steven Gerrard will be grateful for two late goals against Brighton on Saturday, which not only changed the outcome of the game but also gave his Aston Villa team renewed confidence going forward.
A goalless draw, which seemed to be the game’s fate for the first 83 minutes, would have dampened the mood of Gerrard’s arrival, but instead, a 2-0 win at a raucous Villa Park keeps Gerrard’s new manager bounce alive for another week.
“These are the buzzes, the highs you miss as a player,” Gerrard said after Villa’s five-game losing streak came to an end with goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings.
“I wanted to stay in the game for that reason.”
If you want to call it that, it is my medication.
I enjoy competing, winning, and seeing players happy, smiling, and feeling good about themselves.”
This week’s training will be aided by that “medicine.”
Gerrard admitted that “it wasn’t all perfect,” but he can at least use the Brighton game as a learning experience and work on areas that need improvement with a more positive group of players.
Creativity may be at the top of the agenda.
The 4-3-2-1 formation provided a solid foundation, with John McGinn in particular excelling in central midfield with his distribution and defensive work, but the front three of Watkins, Danny Ings, and Emiliano Buendia lacked cohesion, resulting in a lack of chances.
Ings had no shots and only touched the ball 18 times in 66 minutes, while Buendia was clearly frustrated with his own performance when he was replaced.
Meanwhile, Watkins stayed on the pitch and benefited from Gerrard’s positive substitutions, with the Villa manager clearly eager to win when he replaced Jacob Ramsey with Anwar El Ghazi in the 84th minute.
Another substitute, Ashley Young, set off the counter attack, which was expertly finished by Watkins, who showed steely determination to ignore Leon Bailey and go for goal himself.
Ollie Watkins completes the perfect counter-attack!??? pic.twitter.comPL7jjEoyCl
Gerrard will be considering his options in the aftermath of this goal, and while the substitutions highlighted an.
Tough period for Brighton
Brighton’s position defies their current situation. After four wins from their opening five Premier League games, they have now gone seven without a victory but remain ninth in the table thanks to that solid start.
Bar Newcastle, they are on the longest winless run in the top tier, and on a weekend where another Premier League manager lost his job this will slap as a mighty reality check for all involved at Brighton.
Graham Potter is not in danger of losing his role, but his recent comments alluded to the fickleness of football when asked about his ambitions of one day becoming England manager.
“In six months’ time the table might look a lot different and people might think, ‘No chance with this guy’. That’s how it is,” he said last Thursday, fully aware that one minute you are flavour of the month, the next you might be put to the back of the shelf.
Potter must pick his Brighton side up. They left Villa Park wondering what might have been, and will soon head into a busy festive period knowing the table might indeed look very different after Christmas.
It is therefore a major test of Potter’s credentials. To maintain his reputation he must navigate Brighton through this rough patch and come out the other side, and while he has the backing for now, throw in a few more defeats and it will be intriguing to see if the mood does change.