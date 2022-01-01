Manchester United are set to pay striker Julian Alvarez’s £17 million release clause and complete the January transfer after beating four clubs to the striker’s £17 million release clause.

River is adamant that he will not sell for less than his asking price, and his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, is expected to fly to England soon to discuss a possible transfer to the Red Devils.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich have all been monitoring Argentina’s progress.

In 21 games this season, the 21-year-old sensation has dominated Argentine football, scoring 18 goals and assisting on seven occasions.

Alvarez is under contract with River Plate until December 31, 2022, and the Argentine club has shown no interest in releasing him in January.

United, on the other hand, expects either Anthony Martial or Edinson Cavani to leave this month, and see the youngster as the ideal replacement.

Cavani’s contract with Barcelona expires in June, and both Barcelona and Juventus have expressed interest in him.

In addition, Martial’s agent has stated that his client wishes to leave Manchester United.

Sevilla, who had a loan offer rejected by Manchester United, has been linked with the France international.

Alvarez joined River Plate’s youth program in 2013, and five years later was promoted to the senior team.

The versatile centre-forward, who can also play on the wings, has recently been named to Argentina’s Copa America squad.

