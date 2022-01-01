After beating four clubs to striker Julian Alvarez’s £17 million release clause, Manchester United are set to pay the striker’s £17 million release clause and complete the January transfer.

After beating four clubs to striker Julian Alvarez’s £17 million release clause, Manchester United is ready to pay the striker’s £17 million release clause and complete the January transfer.

According to reports, Manchester United is ready to pay River Plate star Julian Alvarez’s release clause next month.

United could sign Alvarez during the January transfer window, according to Sport, as his €20 million (£17 million) release clause is set to be triggered.

Fernando Hidalgo, the striker’s agent, is expected to fly to England soon to discuss a possible transfer to Manchester United, with River adamant that they will not sell for less than his asking price.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich have all been keeping tabs on the Argentina international.

The 21-year-old sensation has dominated Argentine football this season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 21 games.

River Plate has Alvarez under contract until December 31, 2022, and the Argentine giants have shown no interest in letting him leave in January.

United, on the other hand, are expecting to lose either Anthony Martial or Edinson Cavani this month, and the youngster is seen as the ideal replacement.

Cavani’s contract with Barcelona expires in June, and he has been approached by both Barcelona and Juventus.

Martial’s agent has also stated that his client wants to leave United.

Sevilla, who had a loan offer rejected by the Red Devils, has been mentioned as a potential suitor for the France international.

Alvarez joined River Plate’s youth ranks in 2013 and was promoted to the senior team five years later.

The versatile centre-forward, who can also play on the wings, has been in such good form that he was recently named to Argentina’s Copa America squad.

