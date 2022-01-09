After beating Newcastle in the FA Cup, the entire Cambridge team imitated Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration.

The ‘Siu’ celebration of CRISTIANO RONALDO is well-known among Premier League and Champions League opponents.

Newcastle have already witnessed the celebration twice this season, following Ronaldo’s double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but Cambridge United have now done so against the Magpies.

The fact that Newcastle, the richest club in the world, was knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Cambridge only added salt to the wound.

As Kieran Trippier’s Newcastle career got off to the worst possible start, a solitary Joe Ironside goal was enough to decide the game.

Cambridge’s heroic squad celebrated in front of their raucous 4,830-strong travelling support after the memorable win.

To the delight of the away fans, the celebrations included a rendition of Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration.

Cambridge’s official Twitter account cleverly captioned the video: “Que Siurá, Siurá,” alluding to the club’s desire to play in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Another League One side, just one place above Cambridge in the table, also demonstrated that they were keeping an eye on Ronaldo.

Daniel Udoh scored the game-winning goal for Shrewsbury Town against Liverpool against all odds, and he, too, celebrated by imitating the iconic ‘Siu’ celebration.

Unfortunately for Udoh, Shrewsbury were defeated 4-1 by Liverpool, but the 25-year-old will always remember his time at Anfield.

Cambridge was given a home tie against Championship side Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round draw as a reward for their memorable win.

Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration was born in a match against Chelsea, Ronaldo’s former Premier League rivals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed the now-classic move while playing for Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in 2013 to YouTube channel Soccer.com.

“Well, I was in the United States and we played Chelsea, and I’m not sure where it came from,” Ronaldo recalled.

‘Siu!’ I exclaimed after scoring.

“But, to be honest, it was only natural.”

“After that, I started doing it, and I noticed that when people see me, they say’siu,’ and I thought to myself, ‘wow, people remember Cristiano because of the siu,’ so I kept doing it.”

