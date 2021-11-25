After becoming ‘unsatisfied’ on the bench, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari could make a return to Flamengo.

After becoming ‘unsatisfied’ on the bench, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari could return to Flamengo.

PABLO MARI could return to Copa Libertadores finalists Flamengo, according to reports.

In January 2020, the 28-year-old Arsenal centre-back joined from a Brazilian club.

But, according to Mauro Sant’Anna, a Flamengo dedicated YouTuber, Mari has grown tired of stewing on the bench after only appearing twice in the Premier League this season.

Mari is said to be unhappy in his current role in North London.

After forming a solid partnership with Gabriel in the heart of Arsenal’s defense, he is nowhere near the first team.

Flamengo’s management is keen to sign Mari, though they would prefer a loan deal over a permanent move.

The Rio de Janeiro side cannot afford Mari’s high wages, which is an immediate stumbling block.

According to Sportrac, the Spaniard is earning £85,000 per week.

As a result, any potential move to South America would necessitate Arsenal subsidizing a portion of his weekly wage.

Mari joined the Gunners on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 for £14 million after a loan spell with Flamengo.

During his first spell with the club, he won the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League.

However, injuries have limited him to just 22 appearances for Arsenal in nearly two years.

He started both of this season’s Premier League games, both 2-0 losses to Brentford and Chelsea.

Mari was then put on the bench for the next three games.

Since being an unused substitute against Burnley in September, he has not appeared in any of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League matchday squads.

In fact, since being bullied by Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea’s defeat, he has only played in the Carabao Cup, which he won two months ago against AFC Wimbledon.

