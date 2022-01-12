Mino Raiola, 54, was forced to deny having emergency surgery after being admitted to the hospital for’medical checks.’

Mino Raiola, 54, had to deny having emergency surgery after being admitted to the hospital for’medical checks.’

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, the super-agent, 54, was rushed to San Raffaele hospital in Milan for surgery.

Raiola, who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, issued a statement denying the ridiculous allegations.

He wrote on his official account, “Mino Raiola is undergoing routine medical checks that necessitate anaesthesia.”

“Everything went according to plan, and no emergency surgery was required.”

It is still unknown what procedure Raiola underwent.

Raiola, who represents some of the most well-known athletes in the world, recently proposed lowering transfer fees.

As part of the deal that brought Pogba back to Manchester United in 2016, the agent made £20 million in agent fees.

The Italian-born Dutchman is enraged by Fifa’s plans to release new agent regulations, which could limit spending on agent fees.

“I don’t take it,” a furious Raiola said of the plans.

The goal of an agent is to make the most money possible for the player.

“Will this plan result in a higher transfer fee or a higher salary?”

“In fact, Fifa claims that it is salaries, not transfer fees, that they oppose.

“As a result, the players’ bargaining position is in jeopardy.”

“It’s time to get rid of the transfer fee.”

After that, we’ll just talk about money.

“As a whole, the system is broken.”

It was made by people who had never worked in the field before.”