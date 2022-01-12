After being arrested on rape charges, an England rugby player was suspended by his Premiership club.

After being arrested on rape charges, an England rugby player has been suspended by his Premiership club.

After being arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl, an England rugby player has been suspended by his Premiership club.

Following the serious allegations, the international player was suspended from the team “until further notice.”

Officers handcuffed and took the star away after he allegedly raped a teen who was out celebrating her birthday.

Following the rape allegation, he has been suspended by his Premiership club, it has been confirmed.

On Saturday night, the player was said to have partied at a nightclub in Manchester’s city center.

The alleged victim is thought to have planned to take a taxi home with friends, but instead accepted the player’s offer of a ride.

He is said to have driven her to a house outside of town where they spent the night.

The next morning, around 11 a.m., the homeowner discovered the girl in a confused state and dialed 999.

The celebrity was detained on suspicion of rape, and the alleged victim was interviewed by specially trained officers.

“[The club] has been made aware of an allegation against one of its players and the subsequent arrest of that player by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday 9th January 2022,” his Premiership club said in a statement.

“The player in question has been suspended indefinitely and is currently assisting police officers in their investigation.”

“At this time, there will be no further comment on this matter because it is undergoing legal proceedings.”

“Two police cars and a van turned up and blocked the road,” an onlooker said of the arrest on Sunday.

They stayed for several hours.

“Then we saw a car that appeared to be very valuable being loaded onto a recovery truck and driven away.”

What had happened was kept under wraps by the police.”

Forensic officers examined a car that had been taken away from the scene.

Detectives working on the case went to the nightclub and looked at the surveillance footage.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9th January to a report of a sexual assault on a female,” a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

“A woman in her late teens was sexually assaulted, according to reports.”

Specialist officers are currently assisting her.

“A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offence, and a man was arrested on suspicion of rape.”

“Investigators have launched an investigation and are following up on several leads.”

They were both taken into custody…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.