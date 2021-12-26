After being sacked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang smiles with a sweet family Christmas photo.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG put his Arsenal woes aside to pose for and share a sweet Christmas photo with his family.

Mikel Arteta has kicked the striker out of the Gunners’ first team.

When Arsenal travels to Norwich City on Boxing Day, Aubameyang, 32, will miss his fifth straight game.

But, for the first time since being dropped, he took to social media on Christmas Day, and there was an apparent jibe about his recent trip to see his mother, which resulted in his late return and troubles.

“Merry Christmas (hashtag)Familyfirst,” he captioned a photo of himself, his partner, and their kids in matching pyjamas in front of a stunning tree.

North Londoners are willing to ‘listen to offers’ next month, according to reports that surfaced before the holiday season.

Aubameyang has long been a fan of Barcelona, who are looking for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero.

However, the Gabonese star’s basic wages of £250,000 per week are said to be too much for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

If a salary agreement can be reached, Juventus are interested in taking Aubameyang on loan for the rest of the season.

Inter Milan and AC Milan, both from Serie A, are rumored to be interested.

Aubameyang was signed by AC between 2007 and 2011, but he never played in the first team.

