After being banned from Australia for three years, Novak Djokovic receives a hero’s welcome in his homeland of Serbia.

After being kicked out of Australia for three years, Novak Djokovic is greeted as a hero in his homeland of Serbia.

After losing his court battle and being deported, the 34-year-old posed for selfies with fans at the Belgrade airport.

“You are our champion, Novak!” chanted supporters outside the airport, some waving national flags.

After the Australian government cancelled his visa and he lost his court appeal in Melbourne yesterday, the world No. 1 tennis player finally left.

Djokovic will be barred from returning for three years “except in certain circumstances” after violating the country’s strict Migration Act.

The actor flew out of Australia yesterday via Dubai to visit his family in Serbia “to rest and recuperate.”

As he awaited his entourage to follow him off the plane, he was seen wearing a mask and taking selfies with fans at the Dubai arrival gate.

Later, airline staff escorted Djokovic on a buggy to check in alone for the six-hour flight to Belgrade.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the court ruling dismissing my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa,” Djokovic said in a statement before his departure.

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my exit from the country.”

“It bothers me that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks.”

I’m hoping that now we can all focus on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

Djokovic has a large following in Serbia, where his closest family resides.

The president of the country accused Australia of harassing Djokovic.

“You saw how much the prosecution lied in the pointless court proceeding,” Aleksander Vucic said.

When Australian athletes arrive in Serbia in March for an athletics event, they will be treated better, and “we will not mistreat them due to elections.”

The nine-time Australian Open champion has been fined and may never compete in the tournament again.

A federal court’s three-judge panel unanimously upheld the visa cancellation 12 days after he arrived in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia praised the decision, saying it will help “keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

To avoid any potential anti-vax protests at Melbourne Park, the Australian Open will beef up security.

When Djokovic first arrived in Australia, his visa was revoked, and the saga began.

After a six-hour stand-off at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was initially given his marching orders.

