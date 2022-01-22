After being benched, Russell Westbrook reacted to the Lakers’ loss.

During the Lakers’ loss, Russell Westbrook was benched.

According to head coach Frank Vogel, Russell Westbrook was benched with four minutes left in Wednesday’s Lakers-Pacers game.

It was a significant decision, to say the least.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers guard Adrian Wojnarowski talked about Vogel’s decision.

“Surprised, yes,” Westbrook said when asked if he was surprised Vogel took him off the floor in the fourth quarter.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t return to the game, but I’m even more disappointed that we lost.”

Westbrook has also stated that all he desires is to help his teammates win games.

According to ESPN, the All-Star guard stated, “I want to be able to help my teammates and our team win in games like that — but that was a decision that was made.”