After being booed off by his own fans in the FA Cup, Tanguy Ndombele expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this month.

After being booed off by his own fans in the FA Cup, Tanguy Ndombele is ‘hoping for a Tottenham transfer exit THIS MONTH.’

According to reports, TANGUY NDOMBELE wishes to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Since arriving from Lyon for a club record fee of £55 million in 2019, the 25-year-old Frenchman has struggled to adjust to English football.

And the situation seemed to reach a breaking point on Sunday afternoon, when Spurs fans booed him off the pitch during their FA Cup match against Morecambe.

When Ndombele was sent off in the 69th minute, Antonio Conte’s side were down 1-0, but the Lilywhites came back to win 3-1.

The hostile reception Ndombele received from the Tottenham fans, however, remains one of the game’s biggest stories.

And, according to The Athletic, the player is hoping to complete a transfer away from North London this month.

He’s been linked with Barcelona in the past, but no interest in him has been reported so far in January.

The former Lyon midfielder has also been linked with a Roma reunion with Jose Mourinho.

The problem with offloading Ndombele is that he is under contract for £200,000 per week until 2025.

As a result, a loan deal may be a better fit for both the player and the club as they seek a mutually beneficial agreement.

Since joining Spurs two and a half years ago, Ndombele has only played 90 minutes ten times.

He has 91 appearances under his belt, scoring 10 goals and assisting on nine occasions.

However, it is clear that new manager Conte has reservations about the midfielder’s dedication to the cause.

Instead, in the majority of his Premier League games as manager, the Italian has chosen Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Harry Winks ahead of him.

“I was so focused on the pitch,” Conte said of Ndombele’s performance against Morecambe. “In football, you have to be good to try to change opinions if someone is disappointed with you.”

“It happened to me as a player when someone was dissatisfied with my performance.

“I think you have to try the best solution to find something during the game, especially since we’re losing 1-0 and you have to try to change something,” says the coach.

“Especially when you have high-level players on the bench.”

I decided to give Lucas and Kane a break, but if the situation can be changed and you have this type of player.”

