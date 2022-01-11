After being called out by Gypsy King for a fight, UFC star Francis Ngannou said he is “not ready” to fight Tyson Fury.

After being called out by Gypsy King for a fight, UFC star Francis Ngannou warned that he is “not ready” for a fight with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, has been told he isn’t ready to face Tyson Fury in a crossover fight.

Last week, the Predator received a surprise call-out from the WBC heavyweight champion, which he eagerly accepted.

But many in the boxing world, including former WBC cruiserweight title challenger BJ Flores, have written off the heavy-handed Cameroonian’s chances of battering the Gypsy King.

“Francis Ngannou is so entertaining to watch,” he told The Schmo.

“He’s a huge, strong, and explosive athlete.”

“However, going in there with a guy like Tyson Fury is extremely difficult.”

“It may appear easy on TV, but Tyson Fury is the real deal, and Francis will have a difficult time dealing with a man like Tyson Fury.”

“He’s not just going to hit him.”

“Fury will beat him, period. I’d like them to fight other big guys as well – he isn’t ready for Tyson Fury.”

Ngannou, 34, is in the final fight of his UFC contract and is hoping to sign a new deal that will allow him to box as well.

The former refugee will fight in the main event of UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, one week from Saturday.

Ciryl Gane, a former MMA Factory teammate, will be Ngannou’s first title defense opponent.

“I don’t recognize [Gane’s] belt,” Ngannou said in an interview with Sports Illustrated about his first title defense.

“I am the heavyweight champion without a doubt.”

[Gane’s belt] isn’t genuine; it’s a knockoff.

“The champion’s presence nullifies the interim title.”

And I’m right here.”

