After being called out for an Instagram post, LeBron James responds to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After being chastised for an Instagram post, LeBron James responds to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Los Angeles Lakers star, called out LeBron James for an Instagram post earlier this week.

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, “but he’s also committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality.”

“However, his Thursday Instagram meme, which featured three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled covid, one labeled ‘flu,’ and one labeled ‘cold,’ with the message: ‘Help me out folks,’ was a blow to his worthy legacy.”

LeBron was asked about the message from a former Lakers legend by reporters.

James, on the other hand, didn’t feel compelled to respond to Abdul-Jabbar’s criticism.

Instead, he gave a lengthy explanation as to why he had originally posted the meme on Instagram.

“No, I don’t have anything to say to Kareem,” James explained.

“And if you read the tag and saw the post, you know I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me sort it all out.”

