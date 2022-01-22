After being caught by Stuart Armstrong’s boot, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte shows off a horrific gash on his thigh.

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City shows off a horrifying gash on his thigh after being caught by Stuart Armstrong’s boot.

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City shared a photo of his gruesome thigh injury after Stuart Armstrong was sent off for a studs-in challenge.

After a VAR check, referee Simon Hooper upheld his yellow card decision as a 1-1 draw at Southampton ended the leaders’ 12-game winning streak.

Armstrong was “lucky” not to be sent off, according to Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Because his challenge was deemed a ‘glancing blow’ and ‘lacking intensity,’ the Scotland midfielder was allowed to continue.

Laporte then took to Twitter to show off his nasty cut, which was wide and swollen.

“Well, thanks for the souvenir,” the 27-year-old Spain defender added.

However, his annoyance stemmed from City’s disappointment at having their Premier League lead cut to 12 points.

Southampton’s fine early opener was blasted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

On 65 minutes, however, Laporte headed in City’s point-saver from Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick.

“It’s difficult,” he said afterwards on BBC Match of the Day.

I believe we are due a little more.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“We lost two points, but that happens sometimes.”

Meanwhile, social media users were split on whether Armstrong should have been allowed to participate.

“Will never understand how he didn’t get a red,” one said, referring to his challenge as a “clear” sending-off.

Others, on the other hand, believed it was simply a poorly executed tackle, with the injury being more serious than the intent.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.