After being chastised by Beth Mead, Adidas admits that Arsenal Women do not have the same kit as the men’s team.

Following complaints that female players were not given the same sportswear as their male counterparts, the kit supplier says they are working with the women’s team.

Arsenal’s kit supplier, Adidas, has admitted that the women’s team was not given the appropriate training gear.

Beth Mead, an England international, recently deleted a social media post in which she claimed Arsenal Women were not provided with the same training equipment as the men’s team.

“Would be nice if we actually got this training kit adidas,” Mead wrote in response to a tweet from the club’s official account promoting the new training gear, which featured Mead’s teammate Leah Williamson.

Adidas responded to i by saying they were “proactively working with Arsenal Women to address this issue and find a suitable solution.”

“We also have some exciting plans for the women’s team this year, which we are excited to share,” they added.

Lia Walti, an Arsenal midfielder, previously raised the issue on a podcast, saying that while Arsenal “tries to do the right thing,” she and her teammates were left looking like “potato bags” in the FA Cup final due to oversized jackets.

“It doesn’t always work, and it appears to be a half-hearted attempt,” Walti said.

“We had new jackets for the FA Cup final, but they were only in men’s sizes medium and large, so we looked like potato bags.”

“It’s a nice gesture, but it’s not well-considered.”

If they are going to do something, they should do it properly.

Arsenal’s men would never have to wear a jacket with a women’s cut.”

When Harlequins’ Women’s team played in a unisex kit – also provided by Adidas – at Big Game 13 in December, they were criticized.

Despite the fact that the kit was supposed to be suitable for both male and female players, it was clearly too big for a number of them.

Rosie Galligan of the Quins’ second row joked about wearing “khaki dresses.”

Harlequins have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, after his team was stunned by bottom-of-the-table Birmingham City, ending their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season, Jonas Eidevall said it was “100% my responsibility.”

Libby Smith put the Blues ahead after three minutes, before Veatriki Sarri equalized.

