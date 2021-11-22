After being cut from an emotional 911 Smackdown match, WWE star Zelina Vega reveals Vince McMahon’s apology call.

After her emotional 911 Smackdown match was cut, WWE star Zelina Vega revealed that Vince McMahon personally apologized to her over the phone.

Michael Trinidad, Vega’s father, tragically died in the 2001 attacks while working in one of the twin towers just before it was hit by a plane carrying passengers.

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, WWE put on a show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Vega planned to compete in her hometown as a tribute to her late father, who died when she was only ten years old.

However, Vega’s match was canceled at the last minute, and McMahon went out of his way to apologize to the WWE superstar.

“I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided,” Vega, 30, told talkSPORT.

“I was disappointed, but I knew it wasn’t because of me.”

“If you knew, and obviously a lot of fans don’t, that the show runs in order, you’d know that the way it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it.”

Real name: Vega

“When it was cut, Vince apologized and said, ‘Listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything; it was literally just this [the time], I had to make that call, and I’m so sorry.’

“And no one knows about that side.”

I adore and adore my fans.

I just want to squish their cute little faces.

“Because sometimes people feel like they’re a part of the machine and it’s no big deal, and the fans probably don’t care, but the outpouring of love I felt that day – and a bunch of other days as well – was incredible.”

“We’d be nowhere if it weren’t for the fans.”

Just know that it wasn’t done to me personally.

“It’s important to have a boss who cares enough to call you and say, ‘Look, I’m sorry.'”

Vega, whose real name is Thea Megan Trinidad, debuted in NXT in 2016 and was promoted to the main roster in 2018.

However, in 2020, she was fired, reportedly because she refused to close her OnlyFans account.

She returned in July after only eight months and has since won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

