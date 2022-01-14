After being dubbed the ‘next Van Dijk,’ Chelsea’s Xavier Mbuyamba is ‘wanted by Hellas Verona in a short-term loan transfer.’

According to reports, Hellas Verona is interested in loaning Xavier Mbuyamba from Chelsea.

Mbuyamba, who joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2020, has yet to make an appearance for the club.

He could now leave to gain senior-level experience.

Igor Tudor of Hellas Verona is interested in signing Mbuyamba on a short-term loan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, it’s unclear whether Chelsea would allow the Dutch defender to leave.

Mbuyamba is a highly regarded player at Stamford Bridge, and has trained with the first team this season.

His 6ft5in frame has drawn comparisons to compatriot Virgi van Dijk.

As a result, Chelsea may be willing to keep a close eye on his development by keeping him in the under-23s squad.

Mbuyamba will look to follow in the footsteps of young centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, who has been given numerous opportunities by Thomas Tuchel this season.

Three Blues defenders are entering the final six months of their contracts, so Mbuyamba could be in line for a chance soon.

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to extend the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but the latter has emerged as one of Borussia Dortmund’s top transfer targets.

