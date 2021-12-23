After being ’embarrassed’ by Jake Paul, UFC legend Daniel Cormier slams Tyron Woodley for using memes to’make fun of himself.’

After being ’embarrassed’ by Jake Paul, UFC legend Daniel Cormier slams Tyron Woodley for’making fun of himself’ with memes.

In round six of their rematch, Woodley was brutally knocked out by the YouTube sensation.

Since then, the former UFC champion has made light of his humiliating loss, even offering fans £3,700 for the best KO meme.

Woodley’s online competition was mocked by Cormier, who was in tears after Ben Askren’s loss to Paul in April.

“Dude, that wasn’t good, that was a bad look,” he said on ESPN.

What’s more, the aftermath is even worse.

“I’m not sure what T-Wood is up to on Twitter.”

He publishes the knockout and holds a contest to celebrate it.

“It’s almost as if Jake Paul is thrashing these guys so badly that they’re making fun of themselves.”

“These guys go in there to fight this dude, and they lose to him,” Cormier, 42, continued.

Ben Askren started making fun of himself almost immediately.

“It’s almost as if you’re so embarrassed that you lose to the ‘Disney kid,’ that you start to laugh at yourself.”

“It’s a disaster.”

It’s terrible what’s happening to these guys.”

Tommy Fury, a British former reality TV star, was scheduled to fight Paul, 24, until he pulled out due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but he was knocked out in the rematch, just three months after losing on points.

On Paul’s KO list, he now stands alongside YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Askren, 37.

After faceplanting Woodley, the American social media influencer named UFC teammates Nate Diaz, 36, and Jorge Masvidal, 37.

However, Cormier, who announced his retirement in 2020, admitted that Paul has all the cards when it comes to bringing current and former MMA fighters into the ring.

“They’ll fight this kid according to his rules,” he said.

This kid has an unlimited amount of time to train.

“This kid is well-off.”

The kid can improve, and he’s a lot better than most people think.

“He’s got a little bit of a fighting spirit.”