After being ’embarrassed’ by Jake Paul, UFC legend Daniel Cormier slams Tyron Woodley for’making fun of himself’ with memes.

After being ’embarrassed’ by Jake Paul, DANIEL CORMIER chastised Tyron Woodley for’making fun of himself’ with memes.

In round six of their rematch, Woodley was knocked out by the YouTube sensation.

Since then, the former UFC champion has made light of his humiliating loss, even offering fans £3,700 for the funniest KO meme.

Woodley’s online competition was mocked by Cormier, who was in tears over Ben Askren’s loss to Paul in April.

“That was not good, that was a bad look,” he said on ESPN.

And you know what’s even worse? What happens after that.

“I’m not sure what T-Wood is up to on Twitter.”

He publishes the knockout and holds a competition.

“It’s as if Jake Paul is thrashing these guys so badly that they’re making fun of themselves.”

“These guys go in there to fight this dude, and they lose to him,” Cormier, 42, added.

Ben Askren started making jokes about himself almost right away.

“It’s almost as if you’re so humiliated by your loss to the ‘Disney kid,’ that you start to laugh at yourself.”

“It’s a disaster.

What’s happening to these guys is terrible.”

Tommy Fury, a British former reality TV star, was set to face Paul, 24, until the latter withdrew due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then signed as a late replacement, but was eliminated in the rematch, just three months after losing on points.

On Paul’s KO list, he now joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Askren, 37.

After faceplanting Woodley, the American social media influencer called out UFC fighters Nate Diaz, 36, and Jorge Masvidal, 37.

However, Cormier, who announced his retirement in 2020, admitted Paul has all the cards when it comes to luring current and former MMA fighters into the ring.

“They’re going to fight this kid under his rules,” he said.

This kid has unlimited training time.

“This kid is well-off.”

The kid can improve, and he’s a lot better than people give him credit for.

“He’s got a little bit of a fighting spirit.”