After being England’s nearly-man for so long, Sam Billings is determined to make his mark in the fifth Ashes Test.

After being England’s nearly-man for so long, Sam Billings is determined to make his mark in the 5th Ashes Test.

After a series of near-misses, the Kent wicketkeeper-batsman appears to be on his way to making his Test debut in Hobart this week.

After being left out of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2019, it’s about time Sam Billings got some good news.

When the Kent wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a serious shoulder injury in the weeks leading up to the tournament, he missed out on his country’s finest moment in white-ball cricket.

When Jos Buttler suffered a tour-ending finger injury during the Sydney Test, Billings was called into England’s Ashes squad just 90 minutes before boarding a flight home to London after a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

Following that was a 10-hour road trip from Queensland to Sydney, as England’s Covid protocols prevented him from flying from the Gold Coast, where he had played his final Big Bash game.

Now, however, he appears set to make his long-awaited Test debut this week in the Ashes series’ final match.

Billings has been in and around England’s white-ball teams since making his one-day debut in 2015, so he is well equipped to deal with the pressure.

Even against Australia, he has a century, scoring 118 in a one-day international at Old Trafford in September 2020 against a bowling attack that included Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The 30-year-old has spent much of the winter away from home, having flown out to Australia from the United Arab Emirates, where he was a non-playing member of England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Despite the fact that he is expected to miss the first of England’s five T20s in the West Indies on Saturday, the prospect of an Ashes Test, even if the series is over, is enticing.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Billings explained.

“I was probably 90 minutes to two hours away from boarding that flight back to the UK.

I flew into Gold Coast Airport, picked up my rental car, and drove away.

It’s been a strange few months.”

In the Big Bash, Billings has been in outstanding form, scoring 284 runs in nine games.

