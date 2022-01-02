After being hit in the head by a bottle while celebrating Burnley’s goal against Leeds, Lowton requires medical attention.

Lowton has a nasty bruise on his head after being hit in the head by a bottle while celebrating a Burnley goal against Leeds.

After being struck by a bottle thrown by a Leeds fan, Matt Lowton of Burnley received a bruise to his forehead.

When the incident happened, the 32-year-old defender had jumped on his teammates to celebrate Maxwel Cornet’s equalizer.

And Lowton was knocked out by the bottle, which still had some Coca-Cola in it.

He received treatment and was able to continue, but he was left with an unsightly bruise for the remainder of the game.

Leeds regained the lead through Stuart Dallas, and Dan James added a late goal to secure a 3-1 victory.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Elland Road has been the scene of a nefarious incident in recent weeks.

Last month, a Leeds fan was arrested for allegedly abusing Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe on the basis of their race.

Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, was also taunted as a “Chelsea rent boy” by a group of fans during a match in November, which the club later slammed as “unacceptable.”

It’s not the first time this weekend that home fans have thrown objects at an opponent.

Rodri went over to the stands after scoring Manchester City’s late winner against Arsenal, winding up the Gunners.

They retaliated by launching a barrage of missiles at the midfielder, with many of the objects being cleared from the field.

