After being kicked by Betis’ Alex Moreno, Rayo Vallecano star Isi Palazon was left with blood pouring from his head.

Isi Palazon of Rayo Vallecano suffered a horrific head cut after being kicked by Real Betis’ Alex Moreno.

In the 33rd minute of the LaLiga match, Palazon knelt to try to win a 50-50 ball with Moreno.

Before catching Palazon, the Betis full-back went in with his foot, winning the ball.

The game was initially not stopped because the referee did not stop it.

The official was eventually alerted to the seriousness of the injury when Palazon, 27, did not get up.

With blood pouring from Moreno’s head, the referee reversed his decision and showed him the red card.

“Never a red card lol,” one fan wrote online in response to the decision.

“The game has softened,” a third added.

“He goes late with the foot and the contact is clearly pretty heavy,” a third disagreed, writing.

Cesc Fabregas appeared to support the latter point of view.

“I just heard on TV that lowering your head too much can also be a fault,” he tweeted.

Is there anyone who can verify this…?”

Palazon was able to continue after undergoing treatment.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Betis managed to take the lead on the half-hour mark through Sergio Canales.

However, they were unable to hold on, as Ivan Balliu equalized with 20 minutes remaining.

