After being knocked out of the Australian Open by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, Andy Murray has hinted that he may retire at the age of 34.

Andy Murray has hinted that he may retire at the age of 34 after being knocked out of the Australian Open by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

ANDY MURRAY has hinted that if his form does not improve, he will retire from professional tennis.

Following a shock loss to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, the 34-year-old was eliminated from the Australian Open.

Murray was defeated by Daniel, who is ranked 120th in the world, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

When asked if he would return to Melbourne Park to compete in the future after the match, the Brit did not seem overly confident.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah,” he said, “but not if I do what I did tonight a lot this season.”

“For a variety of reasons, this is a critical year for me, and I want to do well in the major competitions.”

“In that regard, tonight isn’t good enough for me.”

“Making the second round of Slams is not something I find particularly motivating,” Murray said of his recent results.

“I’d like to do better than that.”

“I’m extremely dissatisfied.

I’m extremely frustrated.

“It’s definitely a tough loss for me.”

He gave no indication of what he hopes to accomplish this year in order to keep playing in the future, only saying, “It depends on a lot of things.”

I’m obviously not seeded or anything right now.

“It’s a different situation if I lose in the second round of a slam to Djokovic in five sets or something.”

The double Olympic champion’s last few years have been anything but glamorous.

He has been plagued by injuries, particularly to his hip, throughout his three-time Grand Slam-winning career.

He had his second hip surgery in 2019, which kept him out for the entire season.

It was unclear whether he would ever return to the court at the time, but he did so during the 2020 French Open.

Murray has fallen to 113th place in the world rankings.

He’ll be back in Dubai and Doha next month, for the time being.