After being linked to Emily Atack, Jack Grealish takes girlfriend Sasha Attwood and her family to a £5,000-a-night lodge.

After being linked to Emily Atack, Jack Grealish takes Sasha Attwood and her family to a £5,000-a-night lodge.

ENGLAND footballer Jack Grealish has taken girlfriend Sasha Attwood and her family to a £5,000-a-night lodge, indicating that he wants to strengthen their relationship.

The five-star hideaway has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is located on a private island with its own beach.

It can accommodate up to 14 people and comes complete with a fire pit, kayaks, and a boat for getting to and from the lake.

The trip to The Lakes by Yoo estate in the Cotswolds by Jack and 25-year-old Sasha is to celebrate Sasha’s father’s birthday.

It comes after reports that Jack, 26, had been messaging Love Island beauty Amber Gill, 24, and meeting actress and comedian Emily Atack, 32.

“It was a rocky patch last year with Jack linked to a couple of other women,” a source said.

“However, he’s made it clear that he sees his future with Sasha, and despite the fact that things have been sporadic, he wanted to show that commitment by treating her and her family to something special for her father’s birthday.”

“It’s an amazing house in an amazing resort that says, ‘I’m serious about this,'” she says.

“They’re very happy together again, and their friends believe it’ll work out in the long run.”

The situation is rapidly deteriorating.”

When they were both in high school in Solihull, West Midlands, Jack and model Sasha met for the first time.

They’ve been dating for the majority of that time, and she was among the team’s partners on the sidelines cheering on Jack at Euro 2020 last summer.

The romance, however, took a hit when it was revealed that Jack had met telly beauty Emily in secret at her home in London and at a high-end hotel.

After being introduced by one of his teammates, Manchester City star Jack was said to be calling Emily almost every day, according to friends.

Jack is said to have been given a “me or her” ultimatum by Sasha.

Sasha allegedly gave Jack a’me or her’ ultimatum.

However, it was later revealed that Jack had also messaged 2019 Love Island winner Amber on social media.

After being seen with her arm around singer and actor Zak Nimmo on a night out in North London last week, Emily has unfollowed Jack on social media and appears to have moved on with a new man.

Zak, 24, was also photographed licking Emily’s bare feet.

The two were out with friends at Camden’s trendy Hawley Arms pub.

Emily left a cryptic message on Facebook the other day about…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.