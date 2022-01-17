Diego Costa bids Atletico Mineiro farewell after being linked with a shock Arsenal free transfer.

DIEGO COSTA has said his goodbyes to Atletico Mineiro, amid reports that he is on his way to Arsenal.

After his contract with the Brazilian club was terminated, the striker, 33, became available on a free transfer.

The Spanish striker has held informal talks with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

Costa wrote on Instagram after his departure was confirmed: “Today, officially, I say goodbye to Atletico.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the Massa Atleticana for their unwavering support and affection from the first to the last day.

Thank you for helping me realize my childhood dream of playing Brazilian football and winning championships.

“I’d also like to thank the entire technical staff, medical department, employees, and especially my teammates who assisted me on a daily basis, always going out of their way to make me feel at ease.”

“All I can say is thank you to all of you Athleticans.”

Thank you for your time and consideration, and I wish you every success!!!”

Cadiz of La Liga, Corinthians of Brazil, and Sao Paolo of Brazil, as well as Arsenal, are thought to be interested in Costa.

Costa joined Atletico Mineiro only last summer, but he could be ready for a return to Europe.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out of the first team before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal are in need of a striker.

Eddie Nketiah has also been linked with a move this month.

Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen are said to be interested in signing the young striker, whose contract expires in the summer.

Alexandre Lacazette’s current contract is also up in six months.

Arsenal has made Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina their top transfer target, willing to pay £58 million for the Serbian striker.

Mikel Arteta is also desperate to sign a midfielder, with a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo being discussed.

