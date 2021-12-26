After being passed over for the Pro Bowl, Cordarrelle Patterson appears to be sending a message to the NFL.

Cordarelle Patterson, the Falcons’ all-around athlete, was a big surprise to many NFL fans and media members when he was left out of this year’s Pro Bowl.

Patterson mocked his lack of a Pro Bowl invitation on Sunday by wearing a pair of Grinch-themed cleats.

One cleat said, “No Pro Bowl? No Problem!”

