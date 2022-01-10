After being priced out of the Sven Botman transfer, Newcastle turn to Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, but must pay more than £30 million.

Newcastle turn to Diego Carlos of Sevilla after being priced out of Sven Botman’s transfer, but will have to pay more than £30 million.

Following Lille’s rejection of a second bid for Sven Botman, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is now Newcastle’s top defensive target.

Before Saturday’s crucial relegation clash against Watford, Toon boss Eddie Howe is desperate for a new centre-back – and striker.

Botman, a Dutch defender, was Newcastle’s first choice, but Lille have said they will not do business in January, rejecting Newcastle’s improved £35 million offer.

The French side could return to the table for £42 million, but Newcastle are looking at other options.

Howe would prefer two centre-halves, and the club is already in talks with Brazilian Carlos, 28, for a similar fee.

The LaLiga side turned down a £28 million bid, but Toon bosses are hopeful that a deal can be reached.

Despite ongoing talks, an injury to Sevilla’s fellow defender Joules Kounde over the weekend could jeopardize their plans if he is ruled out for an extended period.

They are also interested in 20-year-old Monaco starlet Benoit Badiashile, but he suffered an injury for the Ligue 1 side on Sunday.

Another forward is a priority this week after the Magpies failed to score against League One Cambridge in their humiliating 1-0 FA Cup third-round defeat.

Chris Wood of Burnley has been linked with a move to a relegation rival, but the Clarets are wary of losing the Kiwi striker – as well as centre-back James Tarkowski – to a relegation rival.

Last week, the Toon signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million, making him the first signing of the Saudi era.

